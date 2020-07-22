Major update on the future of the Chris Jericho 'Rock 'N' Wrestling Cruise

If there is one man who knows how to continuously re-invent himself and remain relevant, it is Chris Jericho. The former WWE Champion has strived to give the fans his best since he first stepped foot inside the wrestling ring.

Apart from being the biggest star in AEW, Chris Jericho is also the genius behind the Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea - also known as the Jericho Cruise. The first edition of this revolutionary show took place in 2018 where Jericho combined rock music and pro-wrestling on a cruise ship.

After the success of the first event, Chris Jericho returned with the cruise in January this year. The second show was again a major hit!

Le Champion Chris Jericho had earlier announced that a third cruise will be set to sail in February of 2021. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, he has now announced that the show will be postponed to October of 2021.

Here is what Chris Jericho tweeted regarding the 'Triple Whammy' Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at sea:

''After careful consideration and caution for everyone’s health and safety, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Triple Whammy. We will now sail Oct 21-25, 2021 from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island.''

While the first edition of the Jericho Cruise had a plethora of ROH wrestlers as participants, the second cruise heavily featured AEW Superstars like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks and many more.

Some of the participants for the 'Triple Whammy' had already been announced. The names included Chris Jericho, Bully Ray, Jim Duggan, and Ted DiBiase. It is not yet known who else will join the cruise but most AEW Superstars will likely be a part of it.

What's next for Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho continues to be a part of AEW each week. The first AEW Champion is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy and it looks like the program between The Inner Circle and Cassidy & The Best Friends is set to continue for now.

