Major update after Logan Paul walks away from WWE match with an injury; he's said what's next

There is an update after Logan Paul was left injured after a recent match. He has been absent for the past few weeks.

Ad

Logan Paul hit the Springboard Moonsault to the outside on Jey Uso during their match at Money in the Bank, where he teamed up with John Cena. The move led to him suffering an injury, and he has been out of action since then in the company. He has taken time off after walking away from his match with an injury to his shin.

On his YouTube vlog, Logan Paul revealed that his shin was getting better. It was structurally better than before, with the swelling going down. The Maverick said that it still hurt to touch, but it was good.

Ad

Trending

Paul went on to say what was next. The star said that although the moonsault was devastating not only to himself but also to the person he landed on, he would still use the move again. It was the move that left him hurt, but he will use it when the time is right.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

"So here's an update on my shin, my hematoma. It's looking great, to be honest. The swelling has dispersed itself, and it really hurts to touch, but structurally, it's all good. And let me tell you something I realized about that move. I don't want to give anything away, but I've got to say something. 'I can do that f**king move again, bro.' That move is devastating for both me and the person I land on. But I will do it again when the time is right, so WWE fans, just know, I'm just warming up." (00:48 - 1:14)

Ad

Ad

There's still no update as to when Paul will return to the ring again.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article and embed Paul's YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!