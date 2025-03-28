Major update on potential WrestleMania 41 plans for Jacob Fatu

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 28, 2025 22:03 GMT
Jacob Fatu stands tall on WWE SmackDown
Jacob Fatu stands tall on WWE SmackDown (Photo credit: wwe.com)

WWE will present WrestleMania Vegas in just over three weeks. The two-night card is shaping up with a few surprises from the ongoing Europe tour. Jacob Fatu has emerged as the top heel from The Bloodline's storyline, and now it seems he will be rewarded on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Samoan Werewolf was recruited by Solo Sikoa last year, but Sikoa fell down the ladder after his Tribal Combat loss to Roman Reigns earlier this year. Along with Tama Tonga, the Anoa'i Family heels have battled blue brand babyfaces such as Braun Strowman, Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, and Andrade as of late. After failing to defeat Strowman last week, Fatu interrupted during The Monster of All Monsters US Title match against LA Knight on this week's SmackDown.

The Megastar retained over Braun as Fatu attacked during a Strowman Express attempt. After the DQ, The Samoan Werewolf blocked Knight's BFT with a pop-up Samoan Drop, then proceeded to decimate the former Universal Champion with a pair of moonsaults and more offense.

This has fueled rumors and speculation on WrestleMania 41 plans, with many fans convinced that Triple H will book Fatu vs. Strowman vs. Knight for the United States Championship.

Sikoa's WrestleMania match is also up in the air, with speculation on a potential run-in in the aforementioned rumored Triple Threat or a spot in the match to make it a Fatal Four Way. Later on SmackDown, tension between Solo and Jacob continued as Fatu reiterated his interest in the United States Championship.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
