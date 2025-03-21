Solo Sikoa blasted by controversial real-life Bloodline member

The Bloodline has just been hit with a disrespectful allegation regarding Solo Sikoa. The faction is vast, with real-life members and other representatives all over the pro wrestling world, and like all powerful tribes, loved ones are often at odds. An outspoken Anoa'i Dynasty member is going viral again for his latest reveal of family scoops.

The Street Champion of The Island is slowly bouncing back from his Tribal Combat loss to Roman Reigns. Sikoa's rocky SmackDown comeback has included two multi-man losses, and a No Contest against Braun Strowman. While Solo was plotting his return, Jacob Fatu stepped up as a top superstar, wreaking havoc with Tama Tonga while Tonga Loa recovers from injury. Amid rumors on a brewing Fatu vs. Sikoa Bloodline battle, one family member has publicly taken a side: Zilla Fatu.

The Main One is the son of late WWE Legend Umaga, aka Eddie Fatu. Zilla began wrestling in 2022, thanks to Booker T, and is making his name on the indies and social media in a major way, currently engaged in a war with WWE's The New Day. The current HOG Crown Jewel Champion recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and accused Solo of playing both sides of the family amid potential Bloodline issues with Jacob.

"I think Solo is a snake. He’s playing both sides. And you know what happens when you play both sides, right? You go down and get exposed. (...) When Jacob realizes that Solo is not really there for him… he might kill him," Zilla Fatu said. [H/T - SEScoops]

Sikoa's first match since the Tribal Combat loss came on SmackDown in late February, a loss with Fatu against Strowman and Damian Priest. Two weeks later, Braun and Solo fought to a No Contest, and Strowman, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso defeated Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga last week.

WWE adds stipulation to Bloodline member's match

World Wrestling Entertainment is currently in Bologna, Italy, for this week's live SmackDown. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman was previously announced for the show.

WWE has just announced that Strowman vs. Fatu will be a #1 contender's match. The winner will go on to challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship in the near future, perhaps at WrestleMania 41, or this could lead to some sort of multi-man title match at the premium live event with Bloodline members.

Fatu would make his WrestleMania debut if he's able to secure a title shot against Knight. Strowman last worked The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2023, where he teamed with Ricochet for a four-team match won by The Street Profits. Knight defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40.

