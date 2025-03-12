Real-life Bloodline member threatens Kofi Kingston amid WWE rumors

The WWE Universe seemingly has not gotten over how Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods booted Big E from The New Day. The veteran duo continues to receive immense heat for their ongoing disrespect, but now they've drawn the ire of a member from one of wrestling's biggest families: The Bloodline.

The Anoa'i Family is vast, stretching across the pro wrestling world, through various Hall of Fames, the indies, and back to WWE. Umaga, also known as Eddie Fatu, was a highly-regarded member of the family. The Samoan heavyweight tragically passed away on December 4, 2009, at the age of 36, but his son Zilla Fatu is now carrying on the legacy. He began his wrestling career with help from Booker T in 2022 and spent 126 days as Booker's ROW Champion last year.

The Main One is currently feuding with The New Day. He previously disapproved of Woods snatching a fan's Houston 3:16 t-shirt while in Zilla's hometown, and there were already lingering issues as he is friends with Rey Mysterio. As The New Day came out to battle The LWO on RAW, Kingston snatched a Zilla-themed foam finger from a fan, then tossed it on the ground.

MuscleManMalcolm took to YouTube to share an exclusive reaction from the son of Umaga after he watched the clip. Zilla then unloaded on the heel tag team.

"New Day sucks... bro, I need one of those t-shirts, for real, I need one of those t-shirts. Aye, yeah... The Main One. OK, look at that y'all. Better not grab it... Man, hold on real quick; I gotta rewind that real quick. I know I ain't trippin'... Hold on y'all, I'm trying to make sure I ain't trippin' because you know jail got me [crazy motions], you feel me? But yeah, let's go ahead... I know Kofi didn't throw my [foam finger] down, bruh, I know Kofi didn't touch that, he can't touch that," Fatu said.

Zilla Fatu continued:

"I gotta kill Kofi now... now I gotta get ya, Kofi. Hey, I got ya little twin, little Xavier Woods. Yeah, I got him and what's crazy is... I was gonna let you make it, Kofi, I was gonna be real cool with you because my cousins, The Usos, they told me you was cool, but Xavier already proved his true colors when he came to Houston, but this... throwing down my thumbs down, on the ground, one of my fans? Naw, Uce, I ain't having that. So, guess what? When I see you I'm gonna beat you up, after I beat you up I'm gonna beat Xavier Woods up, too, Uce, and guess what? They can book that. Hello!" Fatu said.

Fatu was released from prison before linking up with Booker T in 2022. The Houston native served a six-year sentence for aggravated robbery at age 15. Although there has been some controversy, the 25-year-old is making his name in the indies for standout promotions like ROW and GCW.

Zilla Fatu combines legendary Bloodline WWE finishers

Zilla Fatu is on his way to becoming a top wrestling star. Many fans and insiders speculate about when he will work with the WWE. The inaugural and current 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion is also the current HOG Crown Jewel Champion.

Fatu has used the Superman Samoan Spike to secure his titles. The son of WWE Legend Umaga recently spoke with Wrestle Era about combining his father's and cousin Roman Reigns' finishers.

Fatu has faced several notable opponents and former WWE Superstars in the indies. His last Reality of Wrestling appearance on January 11 saw the rising star lose a 22-minute Street Justice Rules Gauntlet to Booker T, AJ Francis, Edge Stone, and Gaspar Hernandez.

