New members of The Bloodline seemingly confirmed ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

The Bloodline remains one of the most popular WWE storylines going today. The faction created by Roman Reigns is currently in a unique stage of uncertainty after The OG Bloodline defeated The New Bloodline inside WarGames this past November. With major WWE creative changes on the horizon, it now appears new members have been confirmed.

Solo Sikoa took control of The Bloodline as The Original Tribal Chief began his post-WrestleMania XL hiatus. He booted Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman while bringing on Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. Roman recently reunited with The Usos and even Sami Zayn for WarGames, but the future of The OG Bloodline is up in the air. New members for both groups have been rumored for months. Officials signed Lance Anoa'i, son of Samu, to the most recent WWE Performance Center Class, while Hikuleo signed back in July. It remains to be seen why the nephew and adopted son of Haku has not debuted.

The Hard Hitter is now fueling rumors and speculation on additions to The Bloodline, whether it's the original faction or Solo's group to be re-named. Sikoa spoke to Bleacher Report and said he's not surprised at The New Bloodline's immediate success because anyone who works with the faction immediately reaches the next level. He then seemingly confirmed new members on the way.

"I think anybody or anything that's involved in the Bloodline story, it's big already. I feel like no matter who's the next comer, the newest members that come in, they're just gonna elevate to the top just like Jacob, just like Tama and Tonga Loa," Solo Sikoa said.

Sikoa has not wrestled since losing the Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns on the RAW Netflix premiere. He returned to SmackDown two weeks ago but was met with immense booing before he could speak. The 31-year-old then removed his red jacket and walked out of the arena through the crowd.

The Bloodline and Undertaker WWE 2K25 special editions

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman teased a big WWE 2K25 announcement earlier this month, fueling social media chatter. The Wise Man then appeared on last night's RAW to officially announce The Tribal Chief as the 2K25 cover Superstar. Heyman is also featured on the cover.

WWE 2K25 is being developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K. This will be the 14th title in the company's 2K series, which includes Battlegrounds and the 2K mobile game from 2015. New details were announced for the game on Tuesday, including two special versions: The Bloodline Edition and The Deadman Edition.

Early access to WWE 2K25 will be available on Friday, March 7, and the worldwide release will take place one week later on March 14. The latest title from World Wrestling Entertainment and 2K will be released on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, and Windows.

