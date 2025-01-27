Backstage update on nixed plans for Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman; WWE legend's son involved - Reports

WWE presented its first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025 this past weekend. Despite heavy star power and three championship matches, one of the biggest happenings and topics of discussion coming out of SNME was Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman. The son of a WWE legend was involved, according to sources, who are also now disclosing what officials have had in mind for the feud.

The Samoan Werewolf and The Monster of All Monsters began doing battle on WWE SmackDown a few weeks back, and finally, they clashed at SNME XXXVIII. The match ended in a disqualification right at the nine-minute mark after Fatu unleashed a bombardment of running hip strikes to stun Strowman. Jacob assaulted the referee when ordered to stop, then ran wild with another barrage of hip strikes to Braun until the match was called in favor of the fallen big man.

Fatu continued the post-match attack as Nick Aldis and other officials ran down. Solo Sikoa's enforcer took out security, then delivered his Mighty Moonsault as the SmackDown General Manager looked on. Fans were rabid at this point, chanting "One more time!" at the carnage in the ring.

Fatu obliged with another top rope finisher, then delivered a third and final Mighty Moonsault to satisfy the Texas crowd. Fatu and Tama Tonga then left as officials tended to a bloody, unconscious Strowman.

WWE officials seemingly originally had more violence planned for the end of the Strowman vs. Fatu segment. A new report from Fightful Select noted that there was a push to have Fatu destroy Strowman even more than what ended up happening.

Strowman took three Mighty Moonsaults from Fatu, but word is that there were calls for Fatu to deliver even more of his top rope finishers while Strowman was down. It remains to be seen why the extended onslaught was nixed, but officials were faced with potential timing issues early on.

Sources reported that SNME was initially looking like it would run long, but they ended up wrapping just in time. Pre-show rehearsals were limited, but it wasn't clear if this played a role.

Fatu and Tonga were not the only generational talents involved in the SNME segment. Jesse Funaki, son of Japanese legend Shoichi Funaki, was booked for the angle as an extra, specifically a medic. The up-and-coming talent began training in 2023 and works the Texas indie scene.

Jesse also worked as an extra in a segment with The Wyatt Sicks back in June. His father continues to work for WWE as a Japanese commentator and occasional translator for talents.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu rumored for WWE Royal Rumble

Solo Sikoa returned to WWE SmackDown last week for his first appearance since losing the Tribal Combat bout to Roman Reigns on the RAW Netflix premiere. He was nowhere to be seen on Friday's episode this week.

Sikoa's return was met with loud boos from the WWE Universe, preventing him from speaking. The self-proclaimed New Tribal Chief simply dropped the mic, removed his red jacket, and exited through the crowd. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga watched Solo walk out, and have been the only New Bloodline representatives since then as Tonga Loa is out with a torn bicep.

Solo is currently advertised for Friday's go-home SmackDown, and the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, but he has not been officially announced for either show. It's believed that Fatu, Tonga, and Sikoa will be in the 30-man elimination match. Reigns and Jey Uso are official for the Rumble, while Jimmy Uso is also expected.

