Major update on Sasha Banks' future

Sasha Banks has not been affiliated with any major wrestling promotions for a while. However, the following year might bring new opportunities for Banks as she recently filed a trademark on her own name for various purposes.

Earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, the old regime did not focus on the title or the division, which led to Banks and Naomi walking out of the company.

Since then, the two have rarely been name-dropped on weekly programming, and the vacant titles were put in a tournament that was won by Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

Recently, Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, filed a trademark for her civilian name. The trademark allows her to use her name in different streams of media, like acting and music.

This has led to speculations that Banks may be expanding her career into the music industry as the trademark will allow her to use the name in various aspects, including live events and labels.

Sasha Banks recently wrapped shooting for an upcoming movie project

Before walking out of WWE, Sasha Banks received several critical acclamations for her performance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. After walking out of the Stamford-based company, she focused on a plethora of projects.

Banks has kept herself busy and was seen during several public and red-carpet events. She was also seen in Boston during the Survivor Series: WarGames weekend but did not appear on the show.

She recently mentioned that she would be working on different projects in the coming year. She also tweeted that she has wrapped filming for her upcoming movie. Here's what she told the WWE Universe:

"Just wrapped my first movie in #Bosston 🥹😭"

As of now, there is no information available on Banks' upcoming feature film or if she will return to WWE anytime soon.

