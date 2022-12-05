Sasha Banks completes latest project during WWE hiatus

Indefinitely suspended WWE Sasha Banks has wrapped up her first feature film in Boston.

WWE recently visited Boston for the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. Many wrestling fans were hoping that The Boss would return to the company at Survivor Series as the show was in her hometown. The Boss was indeed in Boston and appeared at a Celtics game, but did not show up at Survivor Series.

Banks and Naomi relinquished their Women's Tag Team Championships and left WWE during the May 16th taping of WWE RAW due to creative differences. The duo opted to walk out of the company and haven't been seen on WWE TV since. Michael Cole announced that Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended a few days later on SmackDown.

The Boss took to Twitter late last night to announce that she had finished her first movie in Boston:

"Just wrapped my first movie in #Bosston," tweeted Banks.

Ric Flair on Sasha Banks returning to WWE

Ric Flair recently said that he hopes The Boss returns to wrestling in the near future.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, the Nature Boy disclosed that he spoke with Banks and stated that she is looking at outside options at the moment. He added that he can't imagine her not returning to the company:

"Absoutley [can't imagine Sasha Banks not winding up back in WWE]. She wouldn't go there [AEW]. She's been in Mexico wrestling too. I talked to her. I've talked to her a couple times. [Betting that she would wind up back in WWE?] Yeah, if she likes to do anything, she's looking at outside options. (...) I hope that she gets back in the business," he said. (0:40 - 1:20)

Wrestling fans are still holding out hope that Banks and Naomi will return at the Royal Rumble premium live event in January. Time will tell if the former Women's Tag Team Champions return to the company on the road to WrestleMania.

