Watch: Sasha Banks makes a major public appearance outside of WWE days after Survivor Series WarGames

Sasha Banks made a major public appearance outside of WWE in Boston, the same city that hosted Survivor Series WarGames a few days ago.

For months, fans have been speculating about Banks' return following an indefinite suspension. However, she seems pretty busy with her ventures outside of professional wrestling. The Boss, who has been absent from WWE since May, was recently seen in the front row of the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA game.

A clip of Banks enjoying her time at the NBA game quickly went viral on social media. Check it out below:

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game 🔥 https://t.co/zrEPc7fzgd

AEW fans have also speculated on The Boss debuting for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Following Jade Cargill's recent Dynamite segment, fans again took to Twitter to claim that the 30-year-old could challenge the TBS Champion down the line.

Vince Russo believes Sasha Banks and Naomi are better off without WWE

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi being better off without WWE.

According to him, the two WWE stars are thriving with other ventures outside of professional wrestling. He also mentioned how something like this wouldn't have happened in the past.

"I bet you that Naomi and Sasha got opportunities through personal appearances, making big money, little roles here, little roles there, picking up money on social media where they saw, you know, instead of being a prisoner to that company. I'm telling you. And that's going to happen more and more. That would have never happened in the past," Russo noted.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Today marks half a year since Sasha Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE. Today marks half a year since Sasha Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE. https://t.co/BmchMfewBy

As of right now, it remains to be seen if Sasha Banks and Naomi will ever return to professional wrestling, let alone return to WWE.

