“That would have never happened in the past” - Veteran opens up about Sasha Banks and Naomi’s current WWE status (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes social media and other non-wrestling ventures have played a role in Sasha Banks and Naomi's absence from the company.

The duo infamously walked out of WWE during a taping of RAW back in May due to a disagreement with the company's creative team. Since then, Sasha Banks and Naomi have stayed off the wrestling radar while taking part in other non-wrestling ventures.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that the former Women's Tag Team Champions are well off without WWE because they can make money from other places.

"You know what's real interesting? Here's what's really different about the business now, and it's because of social media, and it's really a good thing. Because I bet you what happened was, and this would not have happened in the past because your career would have been over. I bet you that Naomi and Sasha got opportunities through personal appearances, making big money, little roles here, little roles there, picking up money on social media where they saw, you know, instead of being a prisoner to that company. I'm telling you. And that's going to happen more and more. That would have never happened in the past." [1:10:00 - 1:10:52]

Could Sasha Banks return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames?

This year's edition of Survivor Series will feature a five-on-five WarGames match instead of the traditional inter-brand elimination match. In the women's edition, Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley will take on Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim inside the ominous structure.

With the final member of Bianca's team still to be revealed, many have speculated whether Sasha Banks could make her grand return to WWE this coming Saturday. Survivor Series will take place in Boston this year, which has further fueled rumors as The Boss lives in the same city.

However, we will have the answer to our question on SmackDown this week, as it was disclosed on RAW last night that the final member of the babyface team will be unveiled on Friday.

Who do you think is the final member of Bianca Belair's squad? Sound off below and let us know!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes