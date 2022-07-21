Major update on status of WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships after Cora Jade dumped title in the trash

On this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Cora Jade dumped the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships into the trash and is now expected to ride solo after betraying Roxanne Perez.

The duo captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships at NXT Great American Bash by defeating Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. However, during Perez's NXT Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose last week, Jade hit her partner with the tag title.

As per Ringside News, following Jade's actions on this week's NXT, only 1/2 of the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships have been vacated.

Cora Jade 🛹 @CoraJadeWWE I’ve already said more than you deserved to hear I’ve already said more than you deserved to hear https://t.co/kV6URqktM0

WWE's official website update now lists Perez as the 1/2 NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Will Perez find a new tag team partner, or will WWE strip her of the title? Only time will tell!

Shawn Michaels is excited to see how Cora Jade's heel turn will unfold in the coming months

Cora Jade has been highly impressive due to her shocking heel turn. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is also looking forward to seeing how things unfold for the young superstar.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Michaels claimed it was heartbreaking to witness the NXT 2.0 star betray her tag team partner, but at the same time, he's excited about Jade's new character:

"So look, it's as old as cavemen, right? It's jealousy, it's envy, it's something that every one of us experiences in our lives and in our careers. Do we have the character to not allow it to get the best of us? I, of course, could not in in my career, and clearly Cora [Jade] cannot either. Once again, it's heartbreaking to see, obviously, no pun intended. At the same time, [it makes for] riveting television, and I do have to say, strangely enough, I'm excited to see where this goes.” (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez could engage in a feud as the latter failed to win the NXT Women's Championship from Mandy Rose.

