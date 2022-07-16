"I'm excited to see where this goes" - Shawn Michaels on NXT star turning heel 

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently gave his thoughts on Cora Jade turning on Roxanne Perez just a week after winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

On this past Wednesday's episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez faced Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event. Ahead of the show, a mystery superstar attacked Roxanne in the parking area. Cora Jade was later revealed to be the attacker and cost her tag team partner the title opportunity. Jade also attacked Perez with her skateboard at the end of the match.

Shawn Michaels recently joined WWE's The Bump, and the four-time world champion discussed Cora Jade's heel turn.

"So look, it's as old as cavemen, right? It's jealousy, it's envy, it's something that every one of us experiences in our lives and in our careers. Do we have the character to not allow it to get the best of us? I, of course, could not in in my career, and clearly Cora [Jade] cannot either. Once again, it's heartbreaking to see, obviously, no pun intended. At the same time, [it makes for] riveting television, and I do have to say, strangely enough, I'm excited to see where this goes,” Michaels said. [H/T Fightful]

Shawn Michaels on the competitiveness in the NXT locker room

The Heartbreak Kid claimed that the current competitive environment backstage in the NXT locker room might have been a factor in Jade turning on her partner. Michaels compared the brand's locker room to a shark tank.

"I will say, here, it's like that all the time [competitive] because this is the most competitive environment. Nothing's determined here. Unlike SmackDown or Raw, there's a lot of longstanding, ingrained superstars on those brands. Here in NXT, 2.0, it’s anybody's ballgame and it is the most competitive environment. We continually have more young athletes coming in to ‘take the spots of other NXT superstars.’ So it's a shark tank down here.”

It remains to be seen how the rivalry between Jade and Perez will pan out in the near future.

Do you think Cora Jade should have turned heel? Let us know in the comments section below.

