Major update on Trish Stratus' WWE future

Trish Stratus is arguably one of the biggest female stars WWE has ever produced. The former women’s champion opened up about another potential match in the company down the line.

Stratus’ last WWE rivalry saw her go head-to-head with Becky Lynch. The two women had some top matches but missed the 2023 SummerSlam. However, they ended their rivalry inside a Steel Cage at Payback 2023.

Fans have been waiting to see Trish return to the ring ever since. The former WWE Women’s Champion provided an update on her in-ring future in an interview with Gorilla Position.

She expressed her openness to a return to the ring and even gave a potential scenario for a final match. That could see her retire from the ring sometime in 2024.

"Would I welcome another match in Toronto? Absolutely. For like, perhaps the final one? Yeah. We had a retirement match. Is this the post-retirement, retirement match? Maybe, in Toronto."

The 15th edition of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for July 6, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. The venue could be the perfect place for Trish Stratus to hang up her boots and pass the torch to the next big star in the company.

Trish Stratus could return to work with Zoey Stark once again in WWE

The final match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch at 2023 Payback saw the former turn on Zoey Stark after the match. Stratus slapped and berated Stark until the latter unleashed on her.

The rivalry between the two women is one that the company could revisit if Trish returns to the ring. WWE was unable to capitalize on Stark’s run after working with the megastar, but another opportunity could take her to the top.

The rivalry could begin after WrestleMania 40 and end at Money in the Bank 2024. That could see Trish Stratus retire from the ring after giving Zoey Stark a massive push.

