Major update on WWE Backlash 2025 following John Cena announcement

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Apr 02, 2025 09:08 GMT
John Cena at WWE RAW in London (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena on RAW [Image via: WWE.com]

John Cena entered into a heated promo battle with The American Nightmare on this week's RAW in London. Cena was also announced for WWE's next PLE after Mania, Backlash in St. Louis. Since John was announced for the show, tickets have been selling out quickly.

Ad

This will be Cena's first appearance at the Backlash event since 2009. The appearance comes as a part of Cena's retirement tour, making this his final appearance at the event as an active performer.

Last year's Backlash event was hosted by the city of Lyon, France, with a sold-out crowd. WWE is on its way to recapturing that magic, as tickets for this year's event are also selling out really quickly. According to WrestleTix, 11,264 out of the setup of 15,045 seats have already been booked by fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans are eager to see John Cena return to the Backlash event. It will be interesting to see if Cena will enter the arena in St. Louis as the WWE Champion if he manages to win at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton to appear at Backlash along with John Cena

WWE will be hosting this year's Backlash PLE in St. Louis on May 10 at the Enterprise Center. The event will feature appearances from legends like John Cena and hometown hero Randy Orton.

Ad

Orton has been confirmed to appear at the Backlash PLE this year, which will be taking place in his hometown of St. Louis. Orton, along with Kevin Owens, faced the new Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at last year's Backlash. This year at WrestleMania in Vegas, Orton is set to face his former tag team partner.

Fans are excited to see Orton back in his hometown for Backlash. It will be great to see The Viper enter into a fresh feud before his match at the premium live event.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी