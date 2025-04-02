Major update on WWE Backlash 2025 following John Cena announcement

John Cena entered into a heated promo battle with The American Nightmare on this week's RAW in London. Cena was also announced for WWE's next PLE after Mania, Backlash in St. Louis. Since John was announced for the show, tickets have been selling out quickly.

Ad

This will be Cena's first appearance at the Backlash event since 2009. The appearance comes as a part of Cena's retirement tour, making this his final appearance at the event as an active performer.

Last year's Backlash event was hosted by the city of Lyon, France, with a sold-out crowd. WWE is on its way to recapturing that magic, as tickets for this year's event are also selling out really quickly. According to WrestleTix, 11,264 out of the setup of 15,045 seats have already been booked by fans.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans are eager to see John Cena return to the Backlash event. It will be interesting to see if Cena will enter the arena in St. Louis as the WWE Champion if he manages to win at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton to appear at Backlash along with John Cena

WWE will be hosting this year's Backlash PLE in St. Louis on May 10 at the Enterprise Center. The event will feature appearances from legends like John Cena and hometown hero Randy Orton.

Ad

Orton has been confirmed to appear at the Backlash PLE this year, which will be taking place in his hometown of St. Louis. Orton, along with Kevin Owens, faced the new Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at last year's Backlash. This year at WrestleMania in Vegas, Orton is set to face his former tag team partner.

Fans are excited to see Orton back in his hometown for Backlash. It will be great to see The Viper enter into a fresh feud before his match at the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback