Major update on why WWE Elimination Chamber was so successful

WWE held this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. The event was a big success for the company, but new details about why the PLE was so important have emerged.

Elimination Chamber was a key event on The Road to WrestleMania XL. It featured two Chamber matches and was headlined by Australian star Rhea Ripley defeating Nia Jax. The event set new records for the company and was called an "unforgettable" success by Triple H.

WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings reported its Q1 2024 Financial Results today. The company noted that live event revenue for the pro wrestling powerhouse was up 58% to $50 million. The rise was attributed to an increase in site fees and ticket sales. It was reiterated that site fees, as well as cash and non-cash incentives, will continue to drive big events for both brands.

An additional reason for the increase in live event revenue is related to a "meaningful payment" the company received from the local government earlier this year for bringing the Elimination Chamber to Perth, Australia. This was WWE's largest PLE, not including the Middle East.

TKO officials earlier disclosed the major perks they'll receive for WrestleMania Vegas. The 41st annual 'Mania will be held at Allegiant Stadium next year.

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia for the next PLE

World Wrestling Entertainment's next PLE will be the King and Queen of the Ring show, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 will feature the crowning of the 23rd KOTR and the second QOTR. Both tournament finals will take place that night, with a RAW star taking on a SmackDown star.

Several non-tournament matches will also take place in Jeddah. As of now, the company has announced two matches - Becky Lynch defending the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defending against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match.

After the trip to Saudi Arabia, the next main roster Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle, will take place on Saturday, June 14, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

