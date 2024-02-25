Triple H hails WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth an "unforgettable" success

Triple H flew to Australia or WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth this past weekend, and appeared for the show's promotions. The event took place inside the Optus Stadium in Perth, West Australia, on Saturday, and featured several top storylines getting the spotlight as we inch closer to WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch will receive world title shots at the April extravaganza. The rumored LA Knight vs. AJ Styles bout appears to be the direction WWE is heading with the two top stars.

Randy Orton and the United States Champion Logan Paul, with possibly the addition of Kevin Owens, could also be heading for a collision course, based on what happened inside the Chamber on Saturday.

The Elimination Chamber event could otherwise have been called, the 'Rhea Ripley Show' as the Women's World Champion was the star of the evening. She main evented against Nia Jax in a winning effort, with a red-hot crowd backing the Judgment Day star.

Triple H took to X (formerly Twitter), addressing the event as a massive success:

"Huge thank you to everyone who made the past week possible. From an incredible venue in @OptusStadium, to a warm welcome from @WestAustralia, to the 52,090 members of the @WWEUniverse who brought it all to life… #WWEChamber: Perth was unforgettable," wrote the CCO.

Logan Paul has been pushing it with Randy Orton after knocking out the former WWE Champion

On social media, the 'social media megastar', Logan Paul is milking the impact of costing Randy Orton a victory inside the Chamber.

In the closing moments of the bout, the already-eliminated Paul returned the favor to Randy Orton by using his brass knuckles to knock out The Viper. The Maverick had been caught off-guard with an RKO, before he could use the foreign object, just before his elimination, by Orton.

The United States Champion also gave Orton's finisher name RKO a new full form - Randy Knocked Out.

Check out the moment from Elimination Chamber below:

Immediately after falling prey to Logan Paul's brass-knuckle-knock-out-punch, Drew McIntyre capitalized on it and pinned the 14-time World Champion one, two, three, thereby winning the Elimination Chamber match. The Scottish Warrior will once again challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. This time, on The Grandest Stage of Them All, in April.

