WWE: Logan Paul breaks silence after his controversial move on Randy Orton, giving a new meaning to "RKO"

WWE Superstar Logan Paul spoke about his controversial actions against Randy Orton in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The United States Champion, The Viper, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre clashed in the six-man Chamber match. The match was to determine Seth "Freakin" Rollins' challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In a thrilling climax, Orton had The Scottish Warrior down for the count after a devasting RKO. However, just as victory seemed within reach for the 43-year-old WWE Superstar, chaos ensued.

The Maverick, who had been eliminated earlier at the hands of Randy Orton, snuck back into the Chamber and laid The Apex Predator out with brass knuckles. This unexpected intervention allowed McIntyre to claim the win and punch his ticket for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Taking to X, Logan Paul broke his silence on the matter and redefined the meaning of Orton's iconic finisher: RKO.

"RKO = Randy Knocked Out," he wrote.

Check out the United States Champion's tweet below:

Randy Orton wants to team up with 29-year-old personality and face Logan Paul and his brother at WWE WrestleMania

A few weeks ago, The Viper spoke about joining forces with a popular personality for a potential showdown against The Maverick and Jake Paul at WrestleMania.

The 14-time World Champion recently featured in Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión's music video, RKO. The 29-year-old rapper also appeared on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown and introduced Randy Orton in the ring.

In a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Eladio revealed his desire to be in the WWE ring again. That's when Orton suggested he would like to team up with the Puerto Rican star and clash against Logan Paul and Jake Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Maybe you and me versus, like Logan [Paul] and Jake Paul at WrestleMania or some s**t like that," Orton said. [3:31 - 3:37]

Following the controversial events at the 2024 Elimination Chamber, it appears The Viper will finally get his hands on Paul at The Show of Shows.

What did you think of Logan Paul's message to Randy Orton after the WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below.