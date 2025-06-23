Major update as WWE Night of Champions could be canceled

Night of Champions and WWE SmackDown are set to take place in Saudi Arabia this week, and with just four days until the events, it seems that there could be some massive changes.

The tension between Iran and Israel has become a worldwide problem, and several nations have already closed their airspaces as a way to protect themselves. There is no direct evidence that Saudi Arabia has followed suit, but in the last hour, the Saudi Kingdom has become involved in the tense situation.

Despite this, TKO has shared its list of shows for the upcoming week, which includes Night of Champions and SmackDown in the Middle East, which means that they are still going ahead as of writing.

Several countries have sent out messages to civilians to make it clear that they should avoid travel to the Middle East, but it's unclear if they have already sent some of their employees to Saudi Arabia ahead of the show.

Will WWE cancel or postpone Night of Champions?

It seems that this is a developing situation at present, and only WWE can make the decision to pull out of the show. If that were the case, the company could end up offering something else in its place.

Fans have attempted to start a #CancelNightOfChampions trend in the hopes that they can help protect some of their favorite superstars, but it's likely that RAW would be the place where an announcement is made later tonight.

If Saudi Arabia does opt to close its airspace in the next few days, then it would be hard for WWE to make the trip over. They have an agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will have to talk about an alternate arrangement if it becomes too dangerous to travel.

Sportskeeda will provide updates surrounding Night of Champions throughout the week.

Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda.



