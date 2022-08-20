Major updates for tonight's historic WWE SmackDown (Possible Spoilers) - Reports

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown is shaping up to be a big show. WWE will be celebrating a historic milestone, and we could see NXT and RAW Superstars possibly making appearances.

As announced earlier today by Triple H, WWE's EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative, tonight's edition of SmackDown will be the 1,200th episode of the blue brand. WWE's second brand first aired in April 1999, and was originally created to compete with WCW's Thunder program.

According to PWI's Mike Johnson, several NXT and RAW Superstars are reported to be at the Center Bell Arena for tonight's taping. Including Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Toxic Attraction.

"Kevin Owens and Riddle are in Montreal for tonight's taping. At one point, the plan was for them to work a dark match main event...There's been some speculation that NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction may be in Montreal for tonight's taping as well. We can confirm there was talk about 24 hours ago internally about bringing them in for the taping, so that could indeed be there case." (H/T - PWI)

In a follow-up to their original report, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions are set to replace Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Starks in the tag team tournament.

"PWInsider.com has confirmed that former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan are indeed in Montreal for tonight's Smackdown..PWInsider.com is also told that Nikkita Lyons is not at today's taping as originally scheduled, so the current plans are for Toxic Attraction to now face Natalya and Sonya Deville." (H/T PWInsider)

Triple H @TripleH



A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who’ve pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the



Ep. 1200 is live TONIGHT on From the first #Smackdown April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT to the 1200th tonight in Montréal, Canada…A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who’ve pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the @WWE Universe who watched every week!Ep. 1200 is live TONIGHT on @WWE onFOX! From the first #Smackdown April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT to the 1200th tonight in Montréal, Canada…A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who’ve pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the @WWE Universe who watched every week!Ep. 1200 is live TONIGHT on @WWEonFOX!

As of this writing, there is no news or updates regarding why the decision was made. However, PWI reports that the decision for the duo to come up was made yesterday.

WWE SmackDown is set to be headlined by Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

At this time, SmackDown is to be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and #1 contender Drew McIntyre. The two titans are set to meet "Face to Face" just weeks before their epic encounter at Clash at the Castle.

The two men were originally set to confront each other several weeks ago, however their war of words was cut short by the returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

What do you think will happen on tonight's episode!? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell