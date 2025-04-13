Major WrestleMania streak for Rhea Ripley set to continue

Rhea Ripley has had a wild time on The Road to WrestleMania 41, but managed to secure a championship opportunity. The fan-favorite superstar is set to lock up with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat showdown. The Undertaker had the most famous WrestleMania Streak, and Ripley is now building her own.
The Eradicator debuted on The Grandest Stage of Them All before her call-up to the main roster, dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37. A year later, she and Liv Morgan unsuccessfully worked a championship Fatal Four Way. Ripley got payback on Flair by becoming SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39, and last year, she retained the Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch.
The Genius of the Sky will now defend that same title against Ripley and The EST on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Ripley recently worked her way into the Belair vs. SKY clash to make it a Triple Threat, and to secure her 'Mania streak for another year, as this will mark her sixth Show of Shows, and sixth championship match at the event.
Rhea Ripley will become a seven-time champion in WWE if she wins at WrestleMania 41. A victory would make Bianca Belair a six-time champion, while IYO SKY is in her sixth title reign.
TKO shouts out Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley represented WWE at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, on Saturday night. She was there to support fellow Australian Alexander Volkanovski, who defeated Diego Lopes for the UFC Featherweight Championship in the main event.
The Eradicator was shown on PPV and social media last night. TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC, took to Instagram to share a video of Ripley from the event.
"Mami in Miami 🔥 Backing Volk all the way at #UFC314!," TKO posted with the video below.
AEW's Buddy Matthews was present with Rhea Ripley, and the real-life couple were shown on TV together. The married grapplers supported The Volk by wearing t-shirts of the 36-year-old.