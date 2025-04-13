Rhea Ripley reacts after new champion was crowned; RAW star spotted supporting non-WWE icon

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a message after a new champion was crowned outside the Stamford-based promotion. The former Judgment Day star was spotted supporting the newly crowned UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski.

Ad

Rhea Ripley is all set to compete against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of her major match, The Eradicator was spotted cheering for UFC star Alex Volkanovski.

Volkanovski locked horns with Diego Lopes for the Featherweight Championship at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025. He won the fight via unanimous decision and made history by becoming the first-ever two-time Featherweight Champion in UFC.

Rhea Ripley was present at the event with her husband, Buddy Matthews. Mami has now taken to her Instagram Story to react to the Australian star's massive win. In her post, The Eradicator uploaded a celebration emoji and an Australian flag emoji.

Ad

Trending

"[Celebration emoji and Australian flag emoji] #UFC314," she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Morgan wants Rhea Ripley to win at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said, going by fans' reactions, Rhea Ripley should reclaim the WWE Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

Morgan added that the Triple H-led creative team shouldn't have put the title on SKY ahead of 'Mania, as they could have booked a great singles match between The Eradicator and The EST.

Ad

"It has to [be] Rhea Ripley if they're going by fan reactions and stuff like that. I don't think that they should have taken the belt off her to begin with. It made no sense to me at all. They could have went with Ripley vs. Bianca as a singles match and it would've been perfectly fine," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More