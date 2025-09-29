Major Wrestler Officially Retires After 25 Years; Sends Message To Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce has been sent a message after a major wrestler officially retired after 25 years in the business. The star's career has come to an end once and for all.

The Iceman announced that he was retiring from wrestling after more than 25 years in the business. He did so at an event for TSW in a heartbreaking promo where he thanked the fans. He announced that he was going to be hanging up his boots once and or all, bringing an end to the legendary career. The star is a beloved veteran in the indies and is very well known.

He has now sent a message to Adam Pearce after the retirement as well. He said that he had hung up his boots after retiring from wrestling following 25 years in the business. He said that over that time and after the announcement, he had received an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude. The legend then went on to send a message to Adam Pearce, saying that he was right and that if you work hard and treat people fairly, then you will earn respect.

"After announcing my retirement from wrestling after 25 years last night I have been receiving an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude. @ScrapDaddyAP you are right… if you work hard treat people fairly you will earn respect 🙏🙏"

2025 has seen huge wrestlers retire, both in WWE and outside

The Iceman is not the only wrestler to retire this year.

There have been several huge retirements already this year, both in WWE and outside. Goldberg called it a career, finally winding up his legendary run at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year, wrestling Gunther in his last-ever match.

John Cena is on his retirement tour and set to have his last match in December.

There have been rumors of AJ Styles retiring next year as well, but that's not confirmed. Spike Dudley and Jake Hager both confirmed that they were retired this year as well.

With three months to go, it remains to be seen if any other wrestlers decide to call it quits.

