Major WWE authority figure sends a message to Stephanie Vaquer after she qualifies for the Women's Money in the Bank match

Adam Pearce sent a message to Monday Night RAW's newest signing, Stephanie Vaquer. This past Monday, the former NXT Women's Champion was offered her RAW contract by Pearce.

Vaquer signed with the WWE in July 2024. The announcement was made by Shawn Michaels, who also confirmed that Vaquer would be assigned to the NXT brand. She defeated Isla Dawn in her WWE debut, defeating the former Women's Tag Team Champion at a live event in Mexico City.

On Instagram, Pearce congratulated Vaquer on signing with the Monday Night RAW brand.

"Felicidades y bienvenida a Monday Night Raw, @stephanie.vaquer. ¡Comienza la era de La Primera! [Translated via Instagram: Congrats and welcome to Monday Night Raw, @stephanie.vaquer. The era of The First begins!]" wrote Pearce.

Vaquer eventually moved up to the main roster after WWE WrestleMania 41. On the first RAW after WrestleMania, she faced IYO SKY in a match that ended in a No Contest after interference from Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

Fast forward to June 2025, and the 32-year-old has already secured her spot in her first premium live event on the main roster. On the latest edition of RAW, she defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match to secure her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Stephanie Vaquer

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Stephanie Vaquer's latest outing on Monday Night RAW, claiming that he failed to understand her "appeal."

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he said:

"Bro, can you help me with this? Honestly, because I am not seeing this. What is the allure of Stephanie Vaquer? Or what is the allure with her? I'm missing it." Russo continued, "There isn't a casual fan on this planet that knows Booker T put this move over on NXT. She just, to me, looks like another girl on the roster. She looks like Dakota Kai, she looks like Alba Fyre, or whatever her name is. I am missing the appeal, bro. I do not get it."

Vaquer will join Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

