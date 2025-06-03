Stephanie Vaquer's RAW outing fails to impress WWE veteran: "I am missing the appeal" (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 03, 2025 13:41 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer was in action on RAW this week [Image source: wwe.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Stephanie Vaquer's performance on RAW. The star is now a permanent member of the red brand.

The former NXT Women's Champion showed up on RAW this week. She faced off against Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat qualifying match. Vaquer put on an impressive show and pinned Nile to punch her ticket to the event.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was confused by the fanfare surrounding Stephanie. He noted that she was like any other NXT call-up on the main roster. The veteran writer detailed that casual fans would not be aware of how Booker T put her over on NXT with his commentary.

"Bro, can you help me with this? Honestly, because I am not seeing this. What is the allure of Stephanie Vaquer? Or what is the allure with her? I'm missing it." Russo continued, "There isn't a casual fan on this planet that knows Booker T put this move over on NXT. She just, to me, looks like another girl on the roster. She looks like Dakota Kai, she looks like Alba Fyre, or whatever her name is. I am missing the appeal, bro. I do not get it." [From 7:13 onwards]
This week on RAW, Stephanie Vaquer impressed fans with another dominant performance. It will be interesting to see if she can go all the way and become the new Ms. Money in the Bank this Saturday.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the video and add H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

