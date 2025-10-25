  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Major WWE botch; Bayley calls out Michael Cole

Major WWE botch; Bayley calls out Michael Cole

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:37 GMT
Bayley (left), Michael Cole (right). [Image credits: wwe.com]
Bayley (left), Michael Cole (right) [Image credits: wwe.com]

Bayley has called out Michael Cole after a major botch on SmackDown. The veteran commentator was at the announcers' table this Friday alongside Corey Graves.

Ad

The action on the night saw WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton take on Kiana James in a one-on-one match. During the contest, Cole accidentally referred to Kiana as "Nia James," mixing up the names of the 28-year-old star and the Irresistible Force Nia Jax.

Cole's co-commentator corrected his mistake, but Bayley wasn't going to let it slide. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she called out the veteran commentator's error.

"NIA JAMES?!?!?!??!! GET IT TOGETHER @MichaelCole," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Over the years, The Role Model has had a friendly rivalry with Michael Cole, ridiculing the commentator for his actions in a funny and harmless way. During her heel turn in the early 2020s, she would often pick on Cole on WWE shows, even teasing to fight with him.

This once again seems like her way to have banter with Cole while calling out his mistake on the blue brand.

Bayley set for major championship match on RAW

Earlier on Friday, Bayley issued a challenge for a championship match. She brought up her friendship with Lyra Valkyria before turning her attention to Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Ad

She said that while she respects the duo, they still need to be tested. She then proceeded to challenge them for a championship on RAW against her and Valkyria. The match has been made official.

Ad

The Role Model, of course, has history with the Women's Tag Team Title, as she was the first-ever winner of the championship alongside Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks.

Right now, she is dealing with her split personality as part of an ongoing storyline. It has seen her being friendly with Valkyria and others one week, while showing shades of her heel character the next week.

It will be interesting to see which Bayley turns up for the championship match on RAW next week.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications