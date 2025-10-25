Major WWE botch; Bayley calls out Michael Cole

Bayley has called out Michael Cole after a major botch on SmackDown. The veteran commentator was at the announcers' table this Friday alongside Corey Graves.The action on the night saw WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton take on Kiana James in a one-on-one match. During the contest, Cole accidentally referred to Kiana as &quot;Nia James,&quot; mixing up the names of the 28-year-old star and the Irresistible Force Nia Jax.Cole's co-commentator corrected his mistake, but Bayley wasn't going to let it slide. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she called out the veteran commentator's error.&quot;NIA JAMES?!?!?!??!! GET IT TOGETHER @MichaelCole,&quot; she wrote.Bayley @itsBayleyWWELINKNIA JAMES?!?!?!??!! GET IT TOGETHER @MichaelCole!!!!!!!!! #wwesmackdownOver the years, The Role Model has had a friendly rivalry with Michael Cole, ridiculing the commentator for his actions in a funny and harmless way. During her heel turn in the early 2020s, she would often pick on Cole on WWE shows, even teasing to fight with him.This once again seems like her way to have banter with Cole while calling out his mistake on the blue brand.Bayley set for major championship match on RAWEarlier on Friday, Bayley issued a challenge for a championship match. She brought up her friendship with Lyra Valkyria before turning her attention to Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.She said that while she respects the duo, they still need to be tested. She then proceeded to challenge them for a championship on RAW against her and Valkyria. The match has been made official.The Role Model, of course, has history with the Women's Tag Team Title, as she was the first-ever winner of the championship alongside Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks.Right now, she is dealing with her split personality as part of an ongoing storyline. It has seen her being friendly with Valkyria and others one week, while showing shades of her heel character the next week.It will be interesting to see which Bayley turns up for the championship match on RAW next week.