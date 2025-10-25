  • home icon
  Bayley demands a title match on WWE RAW next week

Bayley demands a title match on WWE RAW next week

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 25, 2025 00:13 GMT
Bayley hasn
Bayley hasn't held WWE gold since SummerSlam 2024 (Credit: WWE.com)

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have what WWE fans might call a strange relationship. The last time they teamed together, Valkyria claimed that it was the final time, but that hasn't stopped Bayley from challenging for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The unlikely duo began working together in early 2025, leading to a match for the gold at WrestleMania 41. The veteran would miss the event and be replaced by Becky Lynch, who was later revealed to be her assailant. Since then, The Role Model has been a bit erratic. Becky, Lyra, and Bayley would all battle for the Women's Intercontinental Championship over the summer, with The Man emerging from the feud with the gold.

Since then, Lyra and her original partner have tried to make the tag team work, with varying results. Bayley verbally snapped on Lyra several times recently, which seemed to drive Lyra to her old friend in NXT, Tatum Paxley. The two have since made up, and now Bayley has called out WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair!

"I was thinking about what a great friend I've become to Lyra Valkyria, and vice versa. She's also a great friend, it goes both ways, and we're an even better tag team. And I'm the first-ever Women's Tag Champion, so I know a thing or two about tag teams, so that brings me to you, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, WOOO, the Women's Tag Team Champions. You guys have a bit of a rocky friendship, but I won't bring that up or anything. Respect to you, respect to you, but I think that you guys need a real challenge. I think you guys need put yourselves to the limit. To test your friendshi--er, tag team against two of the best. Against me and my best tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria. Monday Night RAW? Sounds great, see you idiots there."
The spin in the chair with her cat, like Dr. Evil, was a nice touch.

Bayley's history with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Like the former Hugger said, she is one-half of the first set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. At least, as far as the current run of the titles is concerned. Bayley and real-life best friend and long-time on-screen frenemy Mercedes Moné were the inaugural champions, winning them in an Elimination Chamber match.

Their original run was only 49 days. They'd go on to regain the gold during the Pandemic Era on the May 26, 2020 edition of SmackDown, where the Boss 'n' Hug Connection would also hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles. While it was a much more memorable reign, it also fell short of 100 days, when they'd lose the gold to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Payback.

Hopefully, if they are truly back on the same page, they can make next week's RAW a memorable one.

