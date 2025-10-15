WWE star Lyra Valkyria sends a message to her ex-partner after recent reunion

Lyra Valkyria delivered a message to her ex-partner following their recent reunion on WWE television. Valkyria was hyped after an unexpected victory that could lead to more success. On Tuesday's episode of NXT, Tatum Paxley won a No. 1 Contendership Battle Royal to earn a shot at Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc. Paxley survived after Izzi Dame accidentally eliminated herself along with Jordynne Grace. After the match, Lyra Valkyria came to the ring to celebrate with Tatum Paxley. They teamed up for a brief period last year before Valkyria was called up to the main roster. The first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion then penned a short message for Paxley, wishing her success against Jayne. &quot;Halloween Havoc 2023 I became NXT Women's Champion. Halloween Havoc 2025 TATER 🥔 IT'S YOUR TIMEEE,&quot; Valkyria tweeted. At Halloween Havoc 2023, Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women's Championship. She held the title until Stand &amp; Deliver in April 2024, losing it to Roxanne Perez. She was called up to the main roster on Night 2 of the WWE Draft a month later. Halloween Havoc 2025 is scheduled for October 25 at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. There are already four title matches scheduled for the event. WWE has big plans for Lyra Valkyria next yearLyra Valkyria has already accomplished a lot in her first year on the WWE main roster. Valkyria was the first Women's Intercontinental Champion in history. She also became a double champion at WrestleMania 41, when she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Becky Lynch.According to BodySlam.net, Valkyrie is set to have a huge 2026. She's reportedly in line to be a significant player in the women's division. She's currently involved in a storyline with Bayley, who has a new split personality character. They defeated the Judgment Day on Monday's episode of RAW, which could lead to a future title shot against current champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Nevertheless, Bayley remains unpredictable and dangerous based on what happened last Monday.