Charlotte Flair confirms new name for her team with Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss recently secured a massive win on WWE SmackDown. Following a praiseworthy performance on the blue brand, The Queen confirmed a new name given to her team with the Five Feet of Fury.On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions put their title on the line against NXT's Zaria and Sol Ruca. The contest ended with The Queen locking in her Figure Eight Leglock on Sol Ruca to secure a win via submission.Earlier today, Charlotte Flair took to X/Twitter to share a picture of herself alongside Alexa Bliss. During the match, Vic Joseph on commentary referred to the duo as &quot;The Twisted Queens.&quot; The 14-time world champion all but confirmed the name in the caption.&quot;AOC… Twisted Queens…. Champs….. &amp; sometimes ffffrrrr…… (can’t say it) 👯‍♀️,&quot; Flair wrote.You can check out her tweet below:The two former WWE Women's Champions started working together as a tag team in June. The duo showed great co-ordination and went on to defeat The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. They have been the champions for a little over two and a half months.Charlotte Flair spoke about teaming up with Alexa BlissBoth Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025. However, they went their separate paths. While Flair won the match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania, Bliss secured a win on SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Unfortunately, both the stars lost their big matches.Speaking at the SummerSlam Post-Show, The Queen pointed out that she was directionless after her loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. She recalled how her tag team with Alexa Bliss came about. Flair claimed that teaming up with the fellow SmackDown star felt really cool.&quot;Dang, I didn't even think I was gonna be on SummerSlam after WrestleMania. So, I was very much directionless. After 'Mania, I was just like, 'Damn, I came back and gave it all. I don't know what's next.' Then here's this little Five Feet of Fury, like, 'Hey, what's going on with you? Come hang out with me.' I'm like, 'No!' And then here we are at SummerSlam, and it was just like, even after ten years, after everything I've done, this felt really freaking cool,&quot; she said.Tanny Wrestling 🔥 @TannyWrestlingLINKAlexa Bliss &amp;amp;amp; Charlotte Flair are now 77 days into their tag title reign with their 4th defence successful! This friendship i dare say is paying off 🖤 @AlexaBliss_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE #ANDSTILL #SMACKDOWNCharlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are likely to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for a while. It will be interesting to see which duo manages to dethrone them.