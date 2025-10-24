WWE's Bayley responds to strange Mercedes Mone comparison, "I AM DA GOAT"

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has found some new depth with her character, struggling with the different versions of herself over the years. While possibly teasing something big on X today, she gave a critical fan a taste of her more aggressive side.It's no secret that she and current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné are incredibly close. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection came up through NXT together, giving fans one of the greatest feuds in the brand's history as they waged war over the NXT Women's Championship. The pair worked incredibly well together as enemies or allies on the screen, in large part due to their friendship behind the scenes. The pair haven't worked together since Moné, as well as Naomi, departed WWE in 2023 due to issues with the way the promotion was booking the women's tag team division. Since then, Moné has become one of the most important names in professional wrestling and is currently holding 12 different championships, a feat that has earned her the title Ultimo Moné. On Twitter, a fan responded to the Role Model, who seemed to be either reminiscing or teasing something big, posting a photo as &quot;Bayley Dos Straps.&quot; The fan criticized the multi-time champion for celebrating her past while Mercedes Moné continues to rise. The Superstar did not mince words with her response.&quot;BECAUSE YOUR TWITTER NAME SAYS I AM THE GOAT YOU LITTLE IDIOT!!!!!!! CELEBRATE ME 24/7!!!!!! PAST ME, FUTURE ME, CURRENT ME!!!!!!! I AM DA GOAT, ZERO TITLES OR 400!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot; Bayley on XIs Bayley bringing back a classic segment for Lyra Valkyria?The original tweet that led to Bayley's rant was a photo from the pandemic era. At the time, she and Mercedes Moné held all the Women's Championships on the main roster, with Moné holding the RAW Women's Title and sharing the Women's Tag Championship with her best friend, who was the SmackDown Women's Champion.She also shared a photo of one of her &quot;Ding Dong, Hello&quot; segments, something she'd not done on WWE TV in years. Lyra Valkyria has struggled to make a partnership with her work in recent months, even claiming that their last time together was a &quot;one-time thing.&quot; Maybe this is Bayley's chance to make things right. We'll have to wait and see if Valkryia is willing to &quot;answer the door.&quot;