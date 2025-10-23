“Delete this now”- Mercedes Mone sends an angry message to ex-WWE champion following embarassing moment on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone was annoyed with an ex-WWE champion over an intriguing development born out of her embarrassing moment on AEW Dynamite.Mercedes Mone went into Dynamite last night with her head held high. She was celebrating her historic feat of holding 12 championships simultaneously. However, things went downhill for her when Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron interrupted her celebration and started mocking her. This irked Mone, who, in a fit of rage, attacked Cameron, but the Women's World Champion stopped her and shoved her into her own celebratory cake. Interestingly, Dynamite also marked the return of ex-WWE NXT Women's Champion and reigning ROH Women's World Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon) to AEW TV, and earlier today, she posted an image of Mone covered in cake on X, which angered the TBS Champion.On X, Athena mentioned that her new partner looks beautiful, along with the photo. However, Mone seemed to have missed the funny side of the post and quickly asked the Fallen Goddess to delete it.&quot;Delete this now,&quot; wrote Mone on XYou can check Athena's post here.AEW star Mercedes Mone has found a new partner in Athena.Ever since the AEW Women's Tag Team titles were introduced, Mercedes Mone has been watching for challengers to emerge for those titles and has been looking to find a partner of her own. That partner turned out to be Athena. After her cake disaster in the ring, the CEO was giving a backstage interview when the former WWE NXT Women's Champion appeared and made an intriguing proposal to the TBS champion.The reigning ROH Women's World Champion offered to team up with the erstwhile Sasha Banks for the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and Mone accepted almost immediately. It will be interesting to see whether the tag title proves to be Mone's 13th championship.