PHOTO: Mercedes Mone miserable after AEW Dynamite; Harley Cameron responds

This week's AEW Dynamite featured reigning TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, celebrating her historic achievement of holding twelve titles simultaneously. At WrestleDream 2025, she won her eleventh belt by dethroning the Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa. She eventually won the WPW Women's Championship, making her 12 Belts Mone. Mercedes Mone is currently in a rivalry with AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. The CEO's 12-belt celebration was going to be a grand occasion. However, it was ruined by Harley Cameron and The Galaxy's Greatest Alien. Harley Cameron mocked the former Sasha Banks by bringing back the puppet: Mini Mone. The TBS Champion was unhappy about this, and she attacked the Australian-native. However, Statlander showed up and shoved The CEO's face into the celebratory cake in the ring. The women's world champion then dropped her on the table and embarrassed her on live television. A few hours back, Mone shared a few pictures of her after the humiliating ordeal with Statlander and Cameron. Interestingly, the Australian star responded to this post. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;It was delicious ❤️&quot; she said about the cake on Mone's face. Harley Cameron's response to Mercedes Mone. (Image via Mone's Instagram handle) Mercedes Mone and reigning ROH Women's World Champion Athena recently allied. They are going to enter the soon-to-begin inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone responds after Kris Statlander humiliated her on TV Kris Statlander's actions on Dynamite embarrassed the former Sasha Banks. She wants revenge, and it looks like she will soon the the opportunity to exact it. A few hours ago, Mone responded to The Galaxy's Greatest Alien on X. &quot;You made the biggest mistake of your life! @callmekrisstat,&quot; Mercedes wrote.It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mone and Statlander in All Elite Wrestling. The two men are scheduled to Full Gear 2025 for the Women's World Championship.