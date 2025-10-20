4 big matches that could be booked for AEW Full Gear 2025

AEW capped off another captivating and exicting pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025, which produced stellar matches and monumental moments for the audience. With the event in the books, the Jacksonville-based promotion will now shift its focus to its upcoming event, Full Gear. The event will take place on November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.The events at the 2025 WrestleDream pay-per-view have hinted at some big in-ring showdowns that could take place at the Full Gear. From a rubber match deciding the ultimate victory, to a potential Champion vs Champion bout, here are four matches that Tony Khan and his regime could book for AEW Full Gear 2025.#4. AEW Women's Tag Team Championships FinalsTony Khan made a blockbuster announcement a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite that the women's division would soon have their own tag team championships. The belts were unveiled on the same episode, and at the 2025 WrestleDream pay-per-view, it was announced that the tournament bracket to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions will be revealed on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. The finals can take place at Full Gear 2025, as a historic moment for All Elite Wrestling would have a much bigger impact at one of their signature shows.#3. Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone's celebration at the 2025 WrestleDream event were ruined by Kris Statlander. Right after Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa to win her record-setting 11th title, Statlander came down to the ring and dropped Ultimo Mone on the mat. Later on, she challenged Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear 2025. The dominant champion could respond by having Mone also put her TBS title on the line in a 'Winner Take All' match, raising the stakes even further.#2. Darby Allin vs Jon MoxleyThe rivalry between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley has been a focal point for AEW television in recent months. The Purveyor of Violence defeated Allin in a hellicious Coffin match at All Out 2025. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion bounced back by picking a win over Moxley in an 'I Quit' match following some assistance by the returning Sting. With both men picking up significant wins over the other, the feud could conclude with another gruesome showdown. However, the rubber match could have the stakes being raised with the winner being crowned the new No.1 contender for the AEW World Championship. #1. Hangman Adam Page vs Samoa JoeHangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe delivered one of the most exhilerating matches of the night at the WrestleDream 2025 event. The Millenial Cowboy managed to retain his AEW World Championship against Joe, who was later congratulated by him and The Opps in the ring. However, a shocking moment saw Joe and The Opps attack Page, cementing their heel turn. They concluded with Joe dropping Hangman from the top rope with a Muscle Buster. With Samoa Joe's new attitude and mean streak resurfacing, it seems that a rematch, possibly with a stipulation, can be booked for Full Gear 2025 between the duo for Hangman's title.