Nikki Bella calls WWE star "the heart of wrestling"

WWE legend Nikki Bella recently sat with her sister, Brie Bella, to talk about a popular star after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is none other than Bayley.

On this week's RAW, Nikki Bella made a surprise return to help Stephanie Vaquer even the odds against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Later, in a backstage segment, Nikki teased an alliance with the current Women's World Champion as she told La Primera that she would need her help if Perez and Rodriguez came after her in the future.

After the show, the legend sat with her sister in the latest edition of The Nikki & Brie Show. During the conversation, the former Divas Champion mentioned that she arrived early for the show, as she wanted her son to experience the ring.

Nikki added that when she got there, Bayley was in the squared circle and took good care of her son while she went to get dressed.

"When we first got there, because you know, if you want your kids to get in the ring, you gotta get there early before people start to get in there, and it was cute because Bayley was there, and so Bayley jumped in with him because I wasn’t dressed yet in my workout clothes, and Bayley got in there and was wrestling with him and it was so cute," she said.

The Hall of Famer was full of praise for The Role Model, saying that the latter was an incredible human and "the heart of wrestling."

"This is the one thing, and I know you agree, if I was to be like, 'Brie, name one person who you could define as the heart of wrestling.' Would it not be her? (...) She is not only an incredible human. So kind, happy. Just a really good person, a good soul, you feel it, you’re always around her, she’s always happy to see everyone. She’s kind to everyone. She listens when you talk, great at communicating. But she’s just like the heart of wrestling," she added.

Check out the podcast below:

Nikki Bella got scanned for WWE 2K

After complaining about her playable character in WWE 2K25, Nikki Bella recently revealed on The Nikki & Brie Show that she finally got scanned, possibly for the next iteration of the video game.

"So they scanned me for the WWE video game, for 2K," she told Brie Bella.

Many fans want Nikki Bella to come face-to-face with AJ Lee on WWE TV now that the latter has returned to the company. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for a possible feud between the two WWE legends in the future.

