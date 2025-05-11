Major WWE botch prevents massive title change at Backlash

There wasn't a lot of hype heading into the Backlash Premium Live Event, but it seems that there have been several stories coming out of the show that have turned the heads of WWE fans. The drama started with the opening bout of the night.

Ad

Drew McIntyre's potential injury in the Fatal Four-Way Match that kicked off the show has been one of the biggest stories, but it seems that many fans believe that the Scotsman should have walked out champion.

McIntyre appeared to have the match won after a Claymore to LA Knight and the official, who was making his PLE debut, then counted the two before being dragged out of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

His hand was seemingly down for the three-count before he was dragged out by Damian Priest, which has led to many fans claiming it was a botch and Drew should be the United States Champion.

The video above shows just how close the moment was to McIntyre becoming Grand Slam Champion.

Jacob Fatu retained his United States Championship at WWE Backlash

Of course, there was a lot more left to come in that match as Jeff Cobb made his debut to wipe out the competition and join The New Bloodline, but it was Jacob Fatu who retained his title thanks to the interference.

Ad

Fatu has some issues with his own family to address now, while the issues between Damian Priest and McIntyre that were seemingly settled at WrestleMania still continue to be a real issue for both men.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If McIntyre is able to return ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, then it's likely the two men will face off once again and potentially both be part of the Money in the Bank contract ladder match next month as well.

WWE has a lot of events coming up in the next few months and a lot of stories that are starting to unravel that will hopefully be settled in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More