Major WWE botch prevents massive title change at Backlash

There wasn't a lot of hype heading into the Backlash Premium Live Event, but it seems that there have been several stories coming out of the show that have turned the heads of WWE fans. The drama started with the opening bout of the night.
Drew McIntyre's potential injury in the Fatal Four-Way Match that kicked off the show has been one of the biggest stories, but it seems that many fans believe that the Scotsman should have walked out champion.
McIntyre appeared to have the match won after a Claymore to LA Knight and the official, who was making his PLE debut, then counted the two before being dragged out of the ring.
His hand was seemingly down for the three-count before he was dragged out by Damian Priest, which has led to many fans claiming it was a botch and Drew should be the United States Champion.
The video above shows just how close the moment was to McIntyre becoming Grand Slam Champion.
Jacob Fatu retained his United States Championship at WWE Backlash
Of course, there was a lot more left to come in that match as Jeff Cobb made his debut to wipe out the competition and join The New Bloodline, but it was Jacob Fatu who retained his title thanks to the interference.
Fatu has some issues with his own family to address now, while the issues between Damian Priest and McIntyre that were seemingly settled at WrestleMania still continue to be a real issue for both men.
If McIntyre is able to return ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, then it's likely the two men will face off once again and potentially both be part of the Money in the Bank contract ladder match next month as well.
WWE has a lot of events coming up in the next few months and a lot of stories that are starting to unravel that will hopefully be settled in the ring.