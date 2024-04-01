Major WWE champion's title reign will come to an end at WrestleMania XL for one significant reason, predicts Cameron

Former WWE Superstar Cameron believes Bayley will dethrone Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL because it is time for her to have another title run.

The former leader of Damage CTRL overcame 29 other competitors to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Although Bayley initially expressed her intention to face Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL, she challenged her former stable-mate, IYO SKY, after the group plotted to betray her.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, Cameron predicted that The Role Model will end SKY's championship reign at this year's Show of Shows. The former WWE Superstar explained that she believes it is time for Bayley to have another title run.

"I'm gonna say Bayley too just for the simple fact I think there is, like, I feel like there's time for another Bayley ride. Like, it's been a minute where we've seen her, like, you know, hold a title and just, and do something too like just separately," she said. [17:10 - 17:24]

Bayley attacked IYO SKY on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday on SmackDown, Bayley attacked IYO SKY backstage when the latter was wrapping up an interview. In the interview, she had a message for The Role Model, calling her a "narcissist" and claiming that she made Bayley relevant.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner stated that she cannot wait to walk out of WrestleMania XL with SKY's title in an interview with NFL Total Access.

"The fact that I have a marquee match for a championship in a very personal, emotional story that I kind of created with the beginning of Damage CTRL with IYO SKY, it’s a huge honor, I don’t take it lightly, and I can’t wait to walk out as WWE Women’s Champion because this is history right here," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Bayley has not held a women's championship since 2019. Her last SmackDown Women's Championship run came between 2019 and 2020 lasting 379 days before Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) ended it at Hell in a Cell.

