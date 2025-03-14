Major WWE champion teases name change

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have undergone name changes. A current champion also teased one in a recent social media update.

The name in question, Ivar, is currently one-half of the World Tag Team Champions alongside Erik. The 42-year-old recently took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself from a recent match.

The Instagram post caught the attention of fellow RAW Superstar Karrion Kross. The two-time NXT Champion mentioned Ivar's old ring name 'Hanson' in his comment. The latter responded with a "Sign of the Horns" emoji, teasing going back to his old name.

Karrion Kross and Ivar tease a name change for The War Raiders' star. [Photo courtesy: Ivar's Instagram]

Ivar recently defeated Dominik Mysterio to become the No.1 Contender for the WWE Speed Championship. His title match with Dragon Lee will air exclusively on X/Twitter this Wednesday.

Bill Apter wanted WWE Hall of Famer to manage The War Raiders

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering departed the Stamford-based company following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The veteran, along with The Authors of Pain, was released from his contract with the wrestling promotion.

In an earlier edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter claimed he begged his contacts in World Wrestling Entertainment to have Paul Ellering manage The War Raiders. He stated that the 71-year-old helped the legendary Road Warriors to more fame. Apter noted that Ellering's mic skills could have benefited the World Tag Team Champions.

"Paul Ellering, I was begging my contacts at WWE to put him with the War Raiders. I think Paul was the guy that brought the Road Warriors into even more fame. They worked so well together and he’s got the mouth on him that could take the War Raiders, even though they got the tag team belts, to another level," he said. [From 13:30 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

The War Raiders defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in December 2024 to win the title. The duo's most recent title defense was against The Creed Brothers on the March 3 edition of Monday Night RAW.

