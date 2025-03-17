Major WWE champions relegated to Main Event following recent title defense

WWE is currently on its Road to WrestleMania 41 tour of Europe, and major happenings are being reported from today's special RAW episode from Brussels. A viral topic of discussion is related to a potential situation for two veteran champions and fan-favorites in the WWE Universe. The War Raiders were in action this week on Main Event.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Peacock. The one-hour show is taped every Monday before RAW, and there have been 650 episodes since October 3, 2012. Many feel being booked on Main Event is often seen as a demotion of sorts, with some fans criticizing the company in a major way when recent signees or top stars appear on the show.

World Wrestling Entertainment taped the 651st episode of Main Event today at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. The tapings opened with Natalya defeating Zoey Stark. Shayna Baszler was at ringside with her stablemate, but the veteran superstar got the win in her fifth Main Event outing of 2025.

The War Raiders closed today's pre-RAW Main Event tapings in Brussels. The match saw the reigning World Tag Team Champions defeat Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy, who had Maxxine Dupri at ringside. After the match, Erik and Ivar offered a show of respect to their opponents, and invited Dupri into the ring for the same as fans cheered them on.

Despite the wholesome moment in the arena, fans on social media have reacted to The War Raiders vs. Alpha Academy bout with criticism at WWE and the champions. Many fans pointed to how JD McDonagh was seriously injured on January 27 when The War Raiders retained over JD and Dominik Mysterio. Since then, Erik and Ivar have retained over American Made twice on RAW, once via DQ, and then via pinfall on March 3.

