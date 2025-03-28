Major WWE debut takes place on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes kicked off the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to a huge pop from the London crowd. What made this appearance particularly interesting was that the Undisputed WWE Champion was introduced by a debuting Mark Nash.

The erstwhile Mark Shunock made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion tonight on SmackDown at The O2 Arena in London, England. He was confirmed as Lilian Garcia's replacement, who has been reassigned to be the voice of Saturday Night's Main Event shows.

That being said, on the March 28, 2025, episode of the Friday night show, Mark Nash put his own spin on the introduction of The American Nightmare before he entered the ring.

Prior to inking a deal with WWE, Shunock built a diverse broadcasting career, including nearly seven years at ESPN covering Top Rank boxing. The star also served as the game-day host for both the Las Vegas Golden Knights (NHL), and the Las Vegas Raiders (NFL).

Even on commentary, Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore officially welcomed Mark Nash, by mentioning him by name and acknowledging his above-mentioned feats.

It remains to be seen whether the WWE Universe will embrace Nash's voice in the same way they did for Lilian Garcia and Samantha Irvin.

