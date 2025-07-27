Major WWE duo reunites ahead of SummerSlam

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 27, 2025 19:57 GMT
The PLE will be two nights this year. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A major WWE duo has reunited ahead of SummerSlam 2025. The PLE will take place next weekend in New Jersey and will feature several title matches.

The leader of Imperium took to Instagram to share a video of himself working out with Ludwig Kaiser. The two stars used to be in the faction, but have not been seen on WWE television together as of late. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

"Disco Pumper vs. Lumberjack," he wrote.
Gunther is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and will be defending the belt against CM Punk next weekend at SummerSlam 2025. The Second City Saint won a Gauntlet match earlier this month on WWE RAW to earn the title shot next weekend. Goldberg challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 but came up short in his final match with the company.

Kaiser, on the other hand, is working under the guise of El Grande Americano on RAW in Chad Gable's absence and is not on the card for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Former WWE manager reacts to Gunther's victory over Goldberg

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on Gunther defeating Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Mantell stated that Goldberg passing out instead of submitting was the best way for the legend to go out. Mantell added that he liked the finish to the match, and it was a better result than having the bout end via disqualification.

"That's the best way for him to lose, though. He didn't get pinned, and he didn't raise his arm three times or whatever, and he just passed out. That's really the best way to go out. And they didn't get a DQ, which a lot of people were saying whether to get a DQ. I think they would have rioted if they'd had a DQ. What a cheap way out. And I salute him. I like the finish. I like getting the son involved. That's what got him beat. So if you put it all together, I like the finish." [From 12:40 onwards]
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

CM Punk has not captured a title since his return to the company in 2023. It will be fascinating to see if the 46-year-old can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam next weekend.

