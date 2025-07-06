Major WWE faction, not American Made, has split; Chad Gable crucial to breakup, feels veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes a major WWE faction has officially split after last week's Monday Night RAW. Chad Gable's injury might have played a huge role in this breakup.

Ad

On last week's edition of the red brand's show, Chad Gable revealed that he was injured after Penta attacked him. For those unaware, this is not part of a storyline as Gable is suffering from a real-life injury and underwent surgery recently.

After the American Made star got injured, many wondered if El Grande Americano (Chad Gable's masked persona) wouldn't show up on WWE TV either. However, much to everyone's surprise, Americano was shown in a backstage segment when Jackie Redmond interviewed The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. Following this, fans noticed that the 'new' El Grande Americano had a lot of similarities with Ludwig Kaiser.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran said that everyone could tell that the El Grande Americano shown on last week's WWE RAW was not Chad Gable.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Mantell added that he believed it was Ludwig Kaiser. He also noted that the star was no longer associated with Gunther, suggesting that Imperium had split.

"It's not Chad Gable... And I'm thinking, and I'm going to be truthful here. I know who it is now. But I couldn't have figured that out in a world of Sundays. I know who it is now. Are you going to tell the people who it is? [Host- Yeah, we think it's Ludwig Kaiser]... So when I saw him turn and walk off, and they handled that right... Definitely you can tell, or I can tell, or anybody can tell that it wasn't Chad Gable. Who is it? Okay, Ludwig Kaiser. So, he's no longer doing the deal with Mr. Gunther," he said. [0:15 - 1:36]

Ad

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

WWE star Gunther talked about his real-life relationship with Ludwig Kaiser

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser quietly split on WWE TV, as the two stars haven't been seen together in quite some time. During a recent edition of The Masked Man Show, The Ring General talked about his real-life relationship with Kaiser, saying that things were great between them.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion also revealed that they recently spent time in Italy together for their friend's wedding.

Ad

"Oh, very good [GUNTHER replied when asked how things are with him & Ludwig Kaiser]. We just been [sic] to Italy last week. We were invited at [sic] a friend’s wedding. It’s very nice. It’s all good," Gunther said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Ludwig Kaiser as El Grande Americano.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!