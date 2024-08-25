Major WWE faction takes shot at The Judgment Day ahead of RAW

A WWE faction took a shot at The Judgment Day ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW. The heel faction attacked The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley during last week's episode of the red brand.

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Women's Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton, and Pretty Deadly appear to have formed a new faction on SmackDown. Jax took to her Instagram recently and suggested that the faction be called "Judgement SLAY." She shared a video of the group together, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

Trending

Tiffany Stratton reacted to Jax's post by referring to the group as "The royal family." Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly also responded to the post on Instagram and continued to poke fun at The Judgment Day. You can check out their reactions in the image below.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Stratton and Wilson react to Nia Jax's post on Instagram.

The Judgment Day has undergone some changes as of late. Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest at SummerSlam and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at the premium live event earlier this month and is now aligned with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will be squaring off against Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team match next weekend at Bash in Berlin.

Bill Apter predicts an interesting finish to The Judgment Day's match at WWE Bash in Berlin

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes The Judgment Day will lose against The Terror Twins at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Apter predicted a wild finish for the mixed tag team match next weekend. The veteran stated that he would like to see Rhea Ripley pin Dirty Dom at the upcoming premium live event.

"I see the fans going home happier with this match with Rhea kicking the tar out of Dominik. Beating up Liv takes a powder, literally, and Rhea winds up pinning Dominik. I think the people will go crazy." [From 20:43 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to battle Damian Priest in a singles match this past Monday on WWE RAW, but it was a trap. The heel faction jumped The Archer of Infamy from behind and beat Rhea Ripley down when she tried to make the save. Only time will tell which team emerges victorious in the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.