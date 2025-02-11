Major WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announcement; he's returning for huge events

Mick Foley is one of the top names in the world of wrestling, and the WWE Hall of Famer is set to return for several huge events. He made the announcement earlier, and the dates are now on his site.

According to PWInsider, Mick Foley announced today that he will be doing a 40 Years of Foley tour of stories, stand-up, and much more. The tour dates for the star have been announced and can be seen on his site now. The star will be appearing in several cities, including locations in both the UK and the US. Currently, 20 separate dates have been announced and can be seen here.

Now that the Hall of Famer is back on the road ahead of WrestleMania, fans will have to wait and see if he shows up for WWE as well. In the coming weeks, fans will get the chance to interact with the star and attend his events.

Mick Foley's appearances for WWE may be pure speculation at this point, but the star's celebration of his 40 years in the industry will be huge for him as he celebrates a major milestone that very few stars reach in a world as demanding as that of wrestling.

