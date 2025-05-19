Major WWE Money in the Bank update ahead of tonight's RAW; other plans revealed

The WWE Universe is buzzing with just a few hours to go until the Saturday Night's Main Event go-home episode of RAW, which will also feature fallout from Backlash. Rumors and speculation are picking up as we get closer to showtime, and now several happenings have been confirmed for tonight's lineup.

World Wrestling Entertainment will present another loaded episode of RAW from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC tonight. WWE previously booked World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in non-title action, along with Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus, Penta & AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, plus a Money In the Bank qualifier with the returning Kairi Sane vs. the returning Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley.

NXT could be represented in this year's Women's Money in the Bank. Adam Pearce has booked Roxanne Perez for tonight's RAW in the second women's qualifier to potentially secure her debut in the signature MITB Ladder Match. Becky Lynch and Natalya were also confirmed for the Triple Threat.

Logan Paul was confirmed for tonight by the RAW General Manager, which The Maverick first disclosed to fans on X/Twitter yesterday. Furthermore, Pearce revealed that the non-title match between Main Event Jey and The Dog of WWE would be the main event of the night.

Tonight will mark The Queen of Harts' first red brand bout since December 16, when Natalya and Alba Fyre worked the Intercontinental Tournament match won by IYO SKY. The Prodigy has worked the red brand and NXT lately, and while The Man recently returned to action, tonight's Triple Threat will be Lynch's first non-tag team match on RAW since losing the Steel Cage Match to Liv Morgan on May 27, 2024.

