Major WWE name announces return

A major WWE name announced their return to the company today on social media. The promotion is currently on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 next weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.Popular ring announcer Lilian Garcia took to Instagram to reveal that she would be making her return to the company this weekend. Lilian Garcia shared a photo with Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and noted that they would both be in Mexico for the WWE Live Events scheduled for this weekend. She also shared a photo with Mr. Iguana, and you can check it out in her Instagram post below.&quot;Look who’s heading to Mexico today for the @wwe Live events this weekend!!! 🇲🇽 And I’m not coming alone! 😁 Join @619iamlucha @elmr.iguana and other amazing Superstars for this incredible weekend!! 🙌🏼 ¡Los veo ahí!! 🎤😉,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGarcia served as Samantha Irvin's replacement for a while after the 36-year-old surprisingly left the company last year. Alicia Taylor and Mark Nash currently serve as the ring announcers on RAW and SmackDown.Lilian Garcia reveals conversation she had with former WWE ring announcer Samantha IrvinLilian Garcia shared a conversation she had with Samantha Irvin last year before she departed the promotion.In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Lilian Garcia shared that she spoke with Irvin last year before her exit from the company and gave her some advice. The veteran added that she also did the same for former ring announcers Brandi Rhodes and JoJo Offerman in the past.&quot;I remember she asked me some questions then and so I filled her in on a couple of things as to what I do. I'm always very willing to help people because I know what it felt like for Howard (Finkel) to do that, for Tony Chimel to do that, and I just love helping others. I spoke to JoJo, I spoke to Brandi (Rhodes) like any advice that I could give them. I was always willing to share. I always feel like there's room for all of us and I think that people that want to keep that. It's that mentality that there's none and I really want to challenge people to understand that there's room for all of us,&quot; Garcia said. [0:53 - 1:30]You can check out the interview in the video below:It will be interesting to see if Lilian Garcia appears on WWE television again anytime soon.