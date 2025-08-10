Major WWE name breaks character for Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens had a rough year in the Stamford-based promotion as he announced his injury hiatus on WWE SmackDown weeks before WrestleMania 41. Recently, a major name broke character for The Prizefighter.
Finn Balor and Kevin Owens were notable names on the developmental brand, starting their journey in the Stamford-based promotion around the same time in 2014. However, both have transitioned through different roles and characters throughout their time on WWE's main roster.
Recently, Kevin Owens broke kayfabe before WrestleMania 41 as he announced his neck injury on Friday Night SmackDown in April 2025. Soon, The Prizefighter went on a hiatus and recently had successful neck surgery during his hiatus from the promotion.
Today, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor broke character for the former Universal Champion and sent a message through his Instagram stories. The current World Tag Team Champion praised his long-time friend and rival when Owens, in one of the Topps Cards, wrote 'Finn Balor Rules.' The Prince reacted and sent a heartfelt message of his own.
"Kevin Owens Rules," Balor wrote on Instagram.
Kevin Owens wants to face major WWE name at WrestleMania
Kevin Owens is one of the most decorated current-generation WWE superstars, as he has won almost every championship on the main roster. While The Prizefighter has done most of it, there are a few things on the list that he wants to do when he returns from his neck injury.
In an interview on My Mom's Basement, the former Universal Champion was asked about his remaining goals in the Stamford-based promotion. The 41-year-old star named Finn Balor as a dream opponent for WrestleMania, as the two have been close since they started together in the promotion over a decade ago.
"I would love to wrestle Finn at WrestleMania because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend. I would love to share that experience with him," Owens expressed.
It'll be interesting to see if Owens gets his match against Balor at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
