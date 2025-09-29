Major WWE name confirms he will attend Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame induction

A WWE veteran has made it clear that he will be in attendance at Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame induction. Booker T, who currently works as a commentator on the NXT brand, recently confirmed that he will attend Stephanie's Hall of Fame induction.
At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker surprised Stephanie by announcing that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year. McMahon was genuinely shocked by the announcement and was in tears.
On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame, WWE legend Booker T opened up on the big announcement and had major praise for Stephanie McMahon. He also confirmed that he will be there to witness Stephanie's induction live.
"Truly the best at her craft as well as a trailblazer for women. So my thing is she's definitely warranted this honor, to get a chance to walk that aisle, thank the fans for this awesome, awesome ride that she was a part of and created a lot of it as well. It's definitely warranted. I'm so proud to see Stephanie make that walk. I'll be there for that one." (H/T WrestlingInc)
Stephanie McMahon is one of the most successful female stars in WWE history
Stephanie was super over as a babyface authority figure during the peak of the Ruthless Aggression Era. She was the General Manager of the SmackDown brand back then and did a great job at it. Her stint as the SmackDown GM ended at No Mercy when she lost a Father-Daughter "I Quit" match to Mr. McMahon.
McMahon also did well as a heel authority figure and was quite possibly the most hated woman in all of WWE back in 2013-14. Stephanie and Triple H's feud against the white-hot Daniel Bryan was the biggest storyline in WWE back then, culminating in Bryan's massive win in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.
