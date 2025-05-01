Major WWE name ready to face Gunther; thinks he would win in a bout against The Ring General

Gunther's WWE run cannot be replicated easily, as The Ring General has had a title around his waist for over 80% of his career in the promotion. Meanwhile, the current NXT Champion Oba Femi said he would love to get in the ring with the former World Heavyweight Champion and is confident that he could win.

Ad

A few years ago, Oba Femi appeared on the developmental brand and soon began dominating competition inside the ring. After a record-breaking reign as the NXT North American Champion, The Ruler defeated Trick Williams and captured the NXT Championship.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, Oba Femi was asked which wrestler he would like to face from RAW or SmackDown. The Ruler took a few names like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus, but highlighted why he specifically wanted to face Gunther and even thinks that he could conquer The Ring General.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, there are so many options. I mean, the big one is Gunther. We can just have a chop fest and destroy each other until somebody wins. Most likely, me," Femi said. [From 28:58 to 29:07]

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer defends Gunther's upcoming match against Pat McAfee

After a loss to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows, Gunther was in no mood for pleasantries when he appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. During the night, he tried to attack Michael Cole and eventually put Pat McAfee in a rare naked choke hold out of anger.

Ad

Later, a match between McAfee and The Ring General became official for WWE Backlash 2025, and many questioned it. Speaking on Busted Open, Bubba Ray Dudley gave his honest opinion of the feud and explained why Pat McAfee was the right choice for the match.

"Here's the thing, I can probably tell you a bunch of good wrestlers who deserve the opportunity to be there in the ring with Gunther. But I have to agree there's nobody truly better for the spot based on their relationship with Michael Cole," Dudley said. [From 26:48 to 27:03]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Gunther in the Stamford-based promotion.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More