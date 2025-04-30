WWE Hall of Famer defends Gunther's next feud after losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Gunther is no longer the face of WWE RAW, as his dominant reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley defended The Ring General's next feud and match against Pat McAfee.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Gunther was livid and put his hands on Michael Cole. After backing down for a bit, he caught Pat McAfee in a rear naked choke and was suspended by Adam Pearce. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, McAfee challenged The Ring General and got a match against the former World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash 2025.

On Busted Open, Bubba Ray Dudley and Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, discussed Pat McAfee's recent promo on the red brand. During this, Dudley defended Gunther's next program and match, as he felt McAfee was the only choice and the closest to Michael Cole in the storyline.

"Here's the thing, I can probably tell you a bunch of good wrestlers who deserve the opportunity to be there in the ring with Gunther. But I have to agree there's nobody truly better for the spot based on their relationship with Michael Cole," Dudley said. (From 26:48 to 27:03)

WWE veteran questioned Pat McAfee's message to Gunther from Monday Night RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Pat McAfee returned to the commentary desk and went off on Gunther. The 37-year-old star dropped a few F-bombs in his message to The Ring General before he got a one-on-one match at Backlash 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned Pat McAfee's choice of words and did not like the use of profanity. The former writer said the message could've been delivered without dropping F-bombs, and its usage was unnecessary.

"Why are we dropping F-bombs? He's out there dropping F-bombs, and there are kids in the crowd. I'm looking at the kids in the crowd. What does Pat McAfee dropping F-bombs add to that promo? There was not one F-bomb dropped during the Attitude Era. Not one, bro. [It adds a pop.] You're right. It's to feed the beast. Totally, totally, totally, totally not necessary," Russo said. [From 39:45 to 40:24]

It'll be interesting to see how the match and the feud turn out in the coming week.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

