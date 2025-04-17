Major WWE name refuses to sell his soul to The Rock; explains why

The Rock rules WWE in more ways than one, and The Final Boss rarely offers a superstar a chance to shine under the spotlight in the promotion. Recently, Cody Rhodes reiterated he wouldn't sell his soul and gave a new reason.

Earlier this year, The Final Boss appeared on Friday Night SmackDown with the opportunity of a lifetime for Cody Rhodes. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion wasn't ready to become The Rock's champion. Later, John Cena accepted the offer at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and turned on The American Nightmare.

In an interview with ESPN's First Take, Cody Rhodes addressed why he refused to sell his soul to The Rock in Toronto. Adding to what he said in the ring, he stated that the entire scenario presented by The Final Boss was vague, and he hid his true intentions of wanting The American Nightmare's soul.

"Mainly because it's a lot and a bit vague, and what I said to him in the ring again. This is a very real situation, and I said what I said. I gave my soul up to the wrestling audience and the ring years and years ago. I don't know how much more I would have to give, and I also don't know truthfully what The Rock was offering. Maybe, TBD; you never know with The Final Boss," Rhodes said. (From 01:06 to 01:32)

The Rock might return after WrestleMania 41 to confront Roman Reigns, says WWE Hall of Famer

Earlier this year, The Rock made a handful of appearances for the Stamford-based promotion, but disappeared from the weekly product when John Cena sold his soul at Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley thinks that The Final Boss can return to the company after WrestleMania 41 and start a feud with Roman Reigns by controlling The Bloodline and taking the Ula Fala away from The Original Tribal Chief.

"The Rock can always confront Roman Reigns and say, 'I was wrong. You are not who I thought you were. You're not The Head of the Table. You're not The Tribal Chief. So, I want my Ula Fala back.' Roman doesn't give it to him... The entire Bloodline sides with The Rock, and he has the entire Bloodline unified once again to destroy Roman Reigns," Dudley said. [From 04:07 - 04:47]

It'll be interesting to see what's next heading into WrestleMania 41.

